The Chicago Blackhawks have released the following:

WIRTZ FAMILY AND CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS HOST PUBLIC EVENT TO HONOR THE LEGACY OF LATE CHAIRMAN ROCKY WIRTZ

Program to take place on Wednesday, August 9, at the United Center at 11 a.m.

The Wirtz Family and the Chicago Blackhawks today announced plans for the public to Honor the Legacy of late Chairman W. Rockwell “Rocky” Wirtz at an event set to take place at the United Center (1901 W. Madison St.) on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

The event will begin at 11 a.m. inside the arena, with first-come, first-served seating. Following the formal program, the United Center will remain open through 3 p.m. for those wishing to pay their respects.

Arrival & Entry: Guests should enter the United Center through Gates 6 and 7 on the south side of building, which will open at 9:30 a.m. for arrival.

Guests should enter the United Center through Gates 6 and 7 on the south side of building, which will open at 9:30 a.m. for arrival. Parking: Free parking will be available in Lot K with overflow lots to be opened as needed.

Free parking will be available in Lot K with overflow lots to be opened as needed. Media RVSP: Information for the public services will be released at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the Wirtz family kindly requests that donations be made to the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation, the team’s official charitable arm. This act of generosity will further the Foundation’s mission of creating a healthier, smarter, and more secure world for children and families throughout Chicagoland – a cause for which Rocky cared deeply.

A separate, private service for Wirtz family and Wirtz family friends will take place on Aug. 8.

For more information on the passing of W. Rockwell “Rocky” Wirtz please visit: Blackhawks Mourn Passing of Chairman Rocky Wirtz.