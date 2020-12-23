Chicago Blackhawks announce 2020-2021 season schedule

The Chicago Blackhawks have announced a 56-game schedule for the 2020-2021 regular season. The season will begin on the road on Wednesday, January 13 in Tampa Bay. The home opener is the following Friday, January 22, against Detroit.

This schedule reflects a number of adjustments made necessary by the ongoing pandemic including the later-than-usual start and reduction in number of games. There will be no preseason games and fans will not be allowed in the United Center for the early games of the season. As the season progresses, the team, league and local officials will continue to monitor developments that could potentially allow for fans to return.

Also this season, to minimize travel especially for the Canadian teams, the Blackhawks will play in the Central Division that will also feature the Carolina Hurricanes, Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars, Detroit Red Wings, Florida Panthers, Nashville Predators and Tampa Bay Lightning. Teams will play exclusively within their division with the top four teams in each division reaching the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

WED, JAN. 13 AT TAMPA BAY

FRI, JAN. 15 AT TAMPA BAY

SUN, JAN. 17 AT FLORIDA

TUE, JAN. 19 AT FLORIDA

FRI, JAN. 22 DETROIT

SUN, JAN. 24 DETROIT

TUE, JAN. 26 AT NASHVILLE

WED, JAN. 27 AT NASHVILLE

FRI, JAN. 29 COLUMBUS

SUN, JAN. 31 COLUMBUS

TUE, FEB. 2 CAROLINA

THU, FEB. 4 CAROLINA

SUN, FEB. 7 AT DALLAS

TUE, FEB. 9 AT DALLAS

THU, FEB. 11 COLUMBUS

SAT, FEB. 13 COLUMBUS

MON, FEB. 15 AT DETROIT

WED, FEB. 17 AT DETROIT

FRI, FEB. 19 AT CAROLINA

SAT, FEB. 20 AT CAROLINA

TUE, FEB. 23 AT COLUMBUS

THU, FEB. 25 AT COLUMBUS

SAT, FEB. 27 DETROIT

SUN, FEB. 28 DETROIT

THU, MARCH 4 TAMPA BAY

FRI, MARCH 5 TAMPA BAY

SUN, MARCH 7 TAMPA BAY

TUE, MARCH 9 AT DALLAS

THU, MARCH 11 AT DALLAS

SAT, MARCH 13 AT FLORIDA

MON, MARCH 15 AT FLORIDA

THU, MARCH 18 AT TAMPA BAY

SAT, MARCH 20 AT TAMPA BAY

TUE, MARCH 23 FLORIDA

THU, MARCH 25 FLORIDA

SAT, MARCH 27 NASHVILLE

SUN, MARCH 28 NASHVILLE

TUE, MARCH 30 CAROLINA

THU, APRIL 1 CAROLINA

SAT, APRIL 3 AT NASHVILLE

SUN, APRIL 4 AT NASHVILLE

TUE, APRIL 6 DALLAS

THU, APRIL 8 DALLAS

SAT, APRIL 10 AT COLUMBUS

MON, APRIL 12 AT COLUMBUS

THU, APRIL 15 AT DETROIT

SAT, APRIL 17 AT DETROIT

WED, APRIL 21 NASHVILLE

FRI, APRIL 23 NASHVILLE

TUE, APRIL 27 TAMPA BAY

THU, APRIL 29 FLORIDA

SAT, MAY 1 FLORIDA

MON, MAY 3 AT CAROLINA

TUE, MAY 4 AT CAROLINA

THU, MAY 6 DALLAS

SAT, MAY 8 DALLAS