Chicago Blackhawks announce 2020-2021 season schedule

The Chicago Blackhawks have announced a 56-game schedule for the 2020-2021 regular season. The season will begin on the road on Wednesday, January 13 in Tampa Bay. The home opener is the following Friday, January 22, against Detroit.
This schedule reflects a number of adjustments made necessary by the ongoing pandemic including the later-than-usual start and reduction in number of games. There will be no preseason games and fans will not be allowed in the United Center for the early games of the season. As the season progresses, the team, league and local officials will continue to monitor developments that could potentially allow for fans to return.
Also this season, to minimize travel especially for the Canadian teams, the Blackhawks will play in the Central Division that will also feature the Carolina Hurricanes, Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars, Detroit Red Wings, Florida Panthers, Nashville Predators and Tampa Bay Lightning. Teams will play exclusively within their division with the top four teams in each division reaching the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
WED, JAN. 13 AT TAMPA BAY
FRI, JAN. 15 AT TAMPA BAY
SUN, JAN. 17 AT FLORIDA
TUE, JAN. 19 AT FLORIDA
FRI, JAN. 22 DETROIT
SUN, JAN. 24 DETROIT
TUE, JAN. 26 AT NASHVILLE
WED, JAN. 27 AT NASHVILLE
FRI, JAN. 29 COLUMBUS
SUN, JAN. 31 COLUMBUS
TUE, FEB. 2 CAROLINA
THU, FEB. 4 CAROLINA
SUN, FEB. 7 AT DALLAS
TUE, FEB. 9 AT DALLAS
THU, FEB. 11 COLUMBUS
SAT, FEB. 13 COLUMBUS
MON, FEB. 15 AT DETROIT
WED, FEB. 17 AT DETROIT
FRI, FEB. 19 AT CAROLINA
SAT, FEB. 20 AT CAROLINA
TUE, FEB. 23 AT COLUMBUS
THU, FEB. 25 AT COLUMBUS
SAT, FEB. 27 DETROIT
SUN, FEB. 28 DETROIT
THU, MARCH 4 TAMPA BAY
FRI, MARCH 5 TAMPA BAY
SUN, MARCH 7 TAMPA BAY
TUE, MARCH 9 AT DALLAS
THU, MARCH 11 AT DALLAS
SAT, MARCH 13 AT FLORIDA
MON, MARCH 15 AT FLORIDA
THU, MARCH 18 AT TAMPA BAY
SAT, MARCH 20 AT TAMPA BAY
TUE, MARCH 23 FLORIDA
THU, MARCH 25 FLORIDA
SAT, MARCH 27 NASHVILLE
SUN, MARCH 28 NASHVILLE
TUE, MARCH 30 CAROLINA
THU, APRIL 1 CAROLINA
SAT, APRIL 3 AT NASHVILLE
SUN, APRIL 4 AT NASHVILLE
TUE, APRIL 6 DALLAS
THU, APRIL 8 DALLAS
SAT, APRIL 10 AT COLUMBUS
MON, APRIL 12 AT COLUMBUS
THU, APRIL 15 AT DETROIT
SAT, APRIL 17 AT DETROIT
WED, APRIL 21 NASHVILLE
FRI, APRIL 23 NASHVILLE
TUE, APRIL 27 TAMPA BAY
THU, APRIL 29 FLORIDA
SAT, MAY 1 FLORIDA
MON, MAY 3 AT CAROLINA
TUE, MAY 4 AT CAROLINA
THU, MAY 6 DALLAS
SAT, MAY 8 DALLAS