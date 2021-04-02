Chicago Blackhawks acquire Vinnie Hinostroza

Florida Panthers forward Vinnie Hinostroza controls the puck against the Columbus Blue Jackets during an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. The Blue Jackets won 3-2 in a shootout. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have acquired forward Vinnie Hinostroza from the Florida Panthers in exchange for forward Brad Morrison. Hinostroza’s contract has a salary cap hit of $1,000,000 and is signed through the 2020-21 season.

Selected by Chicago in the sixth round (169th overall) of the 2012 National Hockey League Draft, Hinostroza returns to Chicago after appearing in 106 regular-season games for the Blackhawks from 2015-18, tallying 13 goals and 26 assists. He also skated in one postseason contest for Chicago during the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Bartlett, Illinois native skated in nine games with the Panthers this season. Hinostroza played two seasons (2018-20) for the Arizona Coyotes, recording career highs in games played (72), goals (16), assists (23) and points (39) during the 2018-19 campaign. In 255 career National Hockey League games, Hinostroza has totaled 100 points (34G, 66A).

Morrison scored three goals and had two assists in six games for the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League this season.

The Chicago Blackhawks travel to Nashville to take on the Predators tomorrow at 2 p.m. CT at Bridgestone Arena.