Brent Seabrook won’t travel with Blackhawks for playoffs

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook skates during NHL hockey practice at Fifth Third Arena on Monday, July 13, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

CHICAGO (AP)Veteran defenseman Brent Seabrook won’t play for the Chicago Blackhawks in the NHL playoffs after not feeling well enough following three surgeries.

The 35-year-old underwent two hip surgeries and right shoulder surgery in a five-week span earlier this year. He was originally scheduled to miss five to six months but hoped to be ready for the resumption of the season.

”My main focus was coming here to play and see how I felt and get up to speed as fast as I could,” Seabrook said Friday. ”I just don’t feel comfortable yet – as comfortable as I want to feel on the ice.”

Seabrook was part of Chicago’s Stanley Cup-winning teams in 2010, 2013 and 2015. He’s signed at a salary-cap hit of almost $7 million for the next four seasons.

Seabrook spoke to Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman and came to the conclusion that it wouldn’t make sense for him to take a spot on the 31-player roster. The team must submit that roster and its 52-person travel party to the Western Conference hub city of Edmonton, Alberta, late Friday.

”I came here prepared to play and make an impact,” Seabrook said. ”I’m excited with the way it went. I’m excited with the way I felt.”

Seabrook was limited to three goals and an assist in 32 games this season. In 1,114 NHL regular-season games, he has 103 goals and 361 assists for 464 points.

—

