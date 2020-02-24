Blackhawks trade Lehner and Gustafsson in deadline-day deals

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Robin Lehner (40) celebrates with defensemen Erik Gustafsson (56) and Duncan Keith (2) after the Blackhawks defeated the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 in an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

The Chicago Blackhawks have announced a series of trades at the NHL Trade Deadline:

BLACKHAWKS ACQUIRE MALCOLM SUBBAN, SLAVA DEMIN AND 2020 SECOND-ROUND DRAFT PICK FROM VEGAS

The Chicago Blackhawks announced today that they have acquired goaltender Malcolm Subban (SUE-bahn), defenseman Slava (SLA-vuh) Demin (DEMIN) and a second-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft from the Vegas Golden Knights. To complete the trade, the Blackhawks sent goaltender Robin Lehner to the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for unsigned draft choice Martins Dzierkals. Lehner and Dzierkals were subsequently traded to Vegas. Subban’s contract has an AAV of $850,000 and is signed through the 2019-20 season.

Subban, 26, is 9-7-3 with a 3.18 GAA and .890 save percentage in 20 games and 19 starts with Vegas this season. Over parts of five seasons in the NHL with Vegas and Boston, Subban has appeared in 65 games and 60 starts with a record of 30-23-7. His career GAA is 2.97 and his career save percentage is .899.

Subban has posted a perfect 5-0 record in shootouts, allowing just one shootout goal (18 saves/19 attempts, .947 save percentage) in his career. He stopped a season-high 37 shots on Dec. 22, 2019 at SJS in a 3-1 win and recorded a career-best 42 saves on March 22, 2018, also at SJS.

Originally selected in the first round (24th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft by Boston, Subban played four seasons in the American Hockey League with Providence, posting a record of 56-45-19 in 127 games. A native of Toronto, Subban’s older brother, P.K., is a defenseman with the New Jersey Devils.

Demin is currently a sophomore at the University of Denver and was a fourth-round pick (99th overall) by Vegas in the 2018 NHL Draft. This season, the 19-year-old has two goals and seven assists in 30 games played. Over his 71-game collegiate career, Demin has 23 points (6G, 17A).

A native of Cypress, Calif., Demin was named National Collegiate Hockey Conference Defenseman of the Week on Jan. 6 after scoring a goal and adding two assists in a Jan. 3 win over Massachusetts. Denver is currently ranked sixth in the USCHO.com and USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine polls.

Demin also played two seasons with Wenatchee of the British Columbia Hockey League and helped the team to a 2017-18 BCHL Championship. He played in 57 games that season, scoring nine goals and 36 assists en route to earning BCHL Second Team All-Star honors.

Lehner made 33 appearances and 31 starts for the Blackhawks this season posting a record of 16-10-5. He has a GAA of 3.01 and a save percentage of .918 this year.

BLACKHAWKS ACQUIRE DRAFT PICK FROM CALGARY

The Chicago Blackhawks announced today that they have acquired a third-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft from the Calgary Flames in exchange for defenseman Erik Gustafsson. Chicago will receive the earlier of Calgary’s two third-round picks in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Gustafsson recorded 26 points (6G, 20A) in 59 games with the Blackhawks this season. In 214 career games with Chicago, the defenseman tallied 116 points (28G, 88A).

BLACKHAWKS ACQUIRE T.J. BRENNAN FROM PHILADELPHIA

The Chicago Blackhawks announced today that they have acquired defenseman T.J. Brennan from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for Nathan Noel. Brennan has an AAV of $675,000 and is signed through the 2019-2020 season. He will report to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Brennan has appeared in 28 contests with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the American Hockey League this season, recording one goal and seven assists. He’s appeared in 230 games with the Phantoms since 2016, recording 156 points (44G, 112A). In 673 career AHL games, the Moorestown, New Jersey native has tallied 475 points (157G, 318A) with Lehigh, Toronto, Rockford, Rochester and Portland.

Originally drafted in the second round (31st overall) of the 2007 NHL Draft by Buffalo, Brennan has appeared in 53 career NHL games with Buffalo, Toronto and Florida, notching five goals and eight assists. He set career highs in games played (29), goals (3), assists (7) and points (10) during the 2012-13 season with Buffalo and Florida.

Noel was drafted in the fourth round (113th overall) by the Blackhawks of the 2016 NHL Draft. He’s recorded six goals and 11 assists with the Indy Fuel of the ECHL and skated in eight games with Rockford this season.