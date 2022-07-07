The Chicago Blackhawks have released the following:

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS COMPLETE TRADE WITH OTTAWA

Blackhawks acquire seventh-overall selection tonight and two other picks in deal

Round One will begin tonight at 6:00 P.M. CT, and air on ESPN and ESPN+.

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have acquired a first-round pick (7th overall) and second-round pick (39th overall) in the 2022 National Hockey League Draft and a third-round pick in 2024 from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for forward Alex DeBrincat. With the addition of the seventh and 39th overall pick, Chicago now has seven selections in the first three rounds of the draft (one first round, three second round and three third-round picks). Chicago also has two picks in the sixth round and one in the seventh round.

“We thank Alex for his tireless dedication to the Blackhawks organization over the last five seasons and wish him the best in Ottawa,” said General Manager Kyle Davidson. “It was an incredibly difficult decision to trade a player of Alex’s caliber. We feel as if this move sets the Blackhawks up for future success by giving us additional flexibility and future talent. Securing this early of a first-round pick for tonight and an additional second-round selection tomorrow allows us to fortify our prospect base with high-end players who we expect to be a difference makers in the coming years.

Although we didn’t have a first pick in the draft until today, our scouting staff has been anticipating this scenario. I have been clear in my desire to move into the first round, and we are excited to move up and make a pick this evening.”

DeBrincat was selected by Chicago in the second round (39th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft and posted 307 points (160G, 147A) in 368 regular-season games with the Blackhawks. He added six points (2G, 4A) in nine postseason contests during the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The 2022 NHL Draft will take place at Bell Centre, home of the Montreal Canadiens, over the next two days. Round One will begin tonight at 6:00 P.M. CT, and air on ESPN and ESPN+, followed by Rounds Two-through-Seven tomorrow, beginning at 10:00 A.M. CT that will air on NHL Network and ESPN+. The Blackhawks are scheduled to make 10 total selections in the 2022 draft.