Blackhawks to Celebrate 40th Anniversary of the “Miracle on Ice” Team

GLENDALE, AZ – FEBRUARY 07: 1980 USA Olympic hockey team player Mike Eruzione drops the puck inbetween Shane Doan #19 of the Phoenix Coyotes and Jonathan Toews #19 of the Chicago Blackhawks prior to the game at Jobing.com Arena on February 7, 2014 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

The Blackhawks will honor the 40th Anniversary of the “Miracle on Ice” team that won the Olympic Gold Medal for Team USA in Ice Hockey at the 1980 Olympic Winter Games tonight with a ceremonial puck drop. Jack O’Callahan, a defenseman for Team USA in 1980, will drop the ceremonial puck prior to the game against the New York Rangers. Patrick Kane and New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin are also scheduled to participate in the puck drop. O’Callahan, who also played for the ‘Hawks during the 1986-87 season, joined the Bob Sirott show to talk about the incredible run he and his teammates went on 40 years ago.

