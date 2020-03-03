Blackhawks still dreaming of playoffs as Ducks visit

After closing a four-game road trip with their first pair of consecutive victories in more than a month, the Chicago Blackhawks return to the United Center for Tuesday’s matchup with the Anaheim Ducks with renewed confidence.

And, Chicago hopes, momentum for a possible run at the Western Conference postseason.

Chicago enters Tuesday with 66 points and could be as many as eight points out of the West’s final playoff spot when the puck drops. Still, the club is eager to make the most of its chances over the final 17 games, which include five of the next six on home ice.

“We want to make the playoffs,” Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews said. “We’ve pushed each other hard all year. There’s been a lot of bumps in the road … but credit to those guys in the room. I think there’s a lot more experience, a lot more character. We’re ready to play our best hockey, and I think the last two games have been a pretty good example of that.”

A third-period flurry lifted Chicago to a 5-2 victory at Tampa Bay on Thursday before the Blackhawks edged the host Florida Panthers — led by Chicago’s longtime former coach, Joel Quenneville — 3-2 in a shootout on Saturday.

Toews and Patrick Kane, staples of the franchise’s three Stanley Cup championship teams in the 2010s, scored in the shootout as Chicago earned back-to-back wins for the first time since an five-game winning streak ended Jan. 19.

With winger Andrew Shaw (concussion) and center Zack Smith (back) recently shelved for the remainder of the season, Chicago is searching for scoring depth beyond its usual suspects.

“That’s what we’re asking of the guys: Show up,” Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton said. “We want the results, but it’s all about how we perform. Let’s put ourselves in position to get results.”

Anaheim, which sits four points above last place in the 15-team West, has lost five of seven. On Sunday, the Ducks were shut out for the fifth time this season — and third time in nine games — in a 3-0 home loss to the New Jersey Devils.

Special teams doomed the Ducks, who allowed a pair of power-play goals and were unable to capitalize on successive power plays.

While Ryan Getzlaf (40 points) and Adam Henrique (24 goals) have been the club’s offensive leaders this season, the Ducks are hoping for an scoring boost from fellow center David Backes.

Acquired from the Boston Bruins on Feb. 21 after being placed on waivers more than a month earlier, Backes, a longtime Blackhawks antagonist in his 10 seasons with the rival St. Louis Blues, made his Ducks debut Sunday.

In his first action since Jan. 9, Backes played 11:44 while centering the fourth line.

“I thought it was OK at times,” Backes said. “I felt I was trying to assert myself physically and get into some bodies. Feel what that was like again. Some of the systems stuff, I found myself chasing a little bit at times.”

Tuesday marks the first in a set of back-to-backs for the Ducks, who are slated to visit Colorado on Wednesday.

Chicago is aiming for a sweep of the season series after defeating host Anaheim 3-2 in a shootout on Nov. 3 and earning a 4-2 win on home ice on Jan. 11.

