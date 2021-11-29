Blackhawks send F Philipp Kurashev to minors

Blackhawks
CHICAGO (AP)The Chicago Blackhawks demoted Philipp Kurashev on Monday, assigning the struggling forward to Rockford of the American Hockey League.

The 22-year-old Kurashev has no goals and five assists in 19 games. He had eight goals and eight assists in 54 games last season as a rookie.

Chicago opens a three-game trip at Washington on Thursday night. The Blackhawks (7-12-2) have scored just eight goals in their past five games.

Forward Josiah Slavin was recalled from Rockford. He is looking for his NHL debut after he was selected by Chicago in the seventh round of the 2018 draft.

The 22-year-old Slavin is the younger brother of Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin.

