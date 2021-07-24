With the 32nd pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, the Chicago Blackhawks select Nolan Allan during the first round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft at the NHL Network studios on July 23, 2021 in Secaucus, New Jersey. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Chicago Blackhawks have released the following:

BLACKHAWKS SELECT EIGHT PLAYERS IN 2021 NHL DRAFT

The Chicago Blackhawks completed the 2021 National Hockey League Draft by selecting eight total players, including seven players today: defenseman Nolan Allan (32nd overall^), forward Colton Dach (62nd overall), defenseman Taige Harding (TAYZH HAHR-ding) (91st overall^^), defenseman Ethan Del Mastro (DEHL MAS-troh) (105th overal), forward Victor Stjernborg (SHUHRN-bohrg) (108th overall), forward Ilya Safonov (suh-FAW-nawv) (172nd overall), defenseman Connor Kelley (204th overall) and forward Jalen Luypen (LIGH-pihn) (216th overall).

^ Acquired with defenseman Seth Jones and a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft in exchange for defenseman Adam Boqvist, first and second-round picks in the 2021 NHL Draft and a first-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft (If this pick results in #1 or #2 overall, the pick becomes a first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft).

^^ Acquired from Carolina in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Allan, 18, helped Canada win the gold medal at the 2021 IIHF U18 World Junior Championship. He recorded a goal and an assist in seven games during the tournament. He also played in 16 regular-season games for the Prince Albert Raiders of the Western Hockey League during the 2020-21 season and had two points (1G, 1A). Allan posted WHL bests in games played (58), goals (2) and assists (6) during the 2019-20 camaign with Prince Albert.

Dach, 18, is the younger brother of current Blackhawks center, Kirby Dach. Colton registered 20 points (11G, 9A) in 20 regular-season games with the Saskatoon Blades of the Western Hockey League during the 2020-21 season. He made his WHL debut with the Blades during the 2019-20 campaign, posting 29 points (11G, 18A) in 62 regular-season games.

Harding, 19, was an assistant captain with the Fort McMurray Oil Barons of the Alberta Junior Hockey League during the 2020-21 season where he notched five goals and eight helpers. Harding scored six points (1G, 5A) in 46 regular-season games with the Oil Barons during the 2019-20 season. He added two points (1G, 1A) in six 2020 AJHL postseason contests.

Del Mastro, 18, helped Canada win a gold medal at the 2021 IIHF U18 World Junior Championship. The Burlington, Ontario native finished the tournament with two assists in seven games. Del Mastro recorded seven helpers with the Mississauga Steelheads of the Ontario Hockey League during the 2019-20 season.

Stjernborg, 18, made his professional hockey debut with the Vaxjo Lakers of the Swedish Hockey League during the 2020-21 season, recording two goals and two helpers in 30 regular-season games. A native of Malmo, Sweden, Stjernborg added an assist in 10 SHL postseason games. He also skated for Vaxjo’s U20 club and had 17 points (9G, 8A) in 19 games.

Safonov, 20, skated for Ak Bars Kazan of the KHL and Bar Kazan in the VHL last season. He had four points (2G, 2A) in 37 regular-season KHL games and added three helpers in 11 postseason contests. He had a goal and an assist in one VHL contest. Safonov scored two goals for Russia at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Kelley, 19, played last season for the University of Minnesota-Duluth where he notched five points (3G, 2A) in 25 games. A native of Maple Grove, Minnesota, Kelley spent the 2019-20 campaign with the United States National Team Development Program.

Luypen, 19, registered Western Hockey League career highs in goals (16), assists (13) and points (29) with the Edmonton Oil Kings. Spanning three seasons (2018-21) with the Oil Kings, Luypen has 60 points (32G, 28A).