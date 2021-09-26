Blackhawks Pre/Postgame host Joe Brand has updates from Blackhawks Training Camp

PHOTO: In this July 13, 2020, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews skates during NHL hockey practice in Chicago. Toews is back after he missed last season while dealing with what he described as chronic immune response syndrome. But the state of the captain’s game is a big question mark for his only NHL team. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski, File)

Roster competition continues to be the biggest theme after the first three days of Blackhawks Training Camp. The players agree with Head Coach Jeremy Colliton and President of Hockey Operations Stan Bowman that competition will increase the overall play of the entire team. Team leadership is also up for grabs with the absence of Brent Seabrook and Duncan Keith. Patrick Kane thinks guys like Alex DeBrincat, Connor Murphy and Kirby Dach are all capable of making that step up to increase their role. Seth Jones is another player that has been mentioned.



Speaking of Kane, he and new goal tender Marc-Andre Fleury have had some fun battles in their short time as teammates. Fleury has not taken training camp lightly, showing his competitiveness by reacting strongly when giving up goals. Colliton thinks that Fleury’s frustration will entice the Blackhawks forwards to score more frequently on the recent Vezina Trophy winner, and that will also increase the team’s overall play.



