Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Joe and Troy breakdown the loss with focus on scoring those early goals, and playing through the last whistle. Later on, hear game thoughts from defender Seth Jones and head coach Luke Richardson.

The Blackhawks will be back at the United Center on Friday, January 6th to host the Phoenix Coyotes. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 7:00pm with Joe Brand’s pregame show and then John Wiedeman with Chris Chelios on the call at 7:30pm.