The Blackhawks, playing in back-to-back games tonight, fall short in their first chance to win consecutive games. New Jersey was without their star center, Jack Hughes, but overcame it by scoring three goals en route to a victory at the United Center. The Hawks only goals were scored by center Taylor Hall (consecutive games) and Ryan Donato.

The Blackhawks head down south Thursday November 9th to face the Tampa Bay Lighting. WGN Radio’s coverage begins at 5:30pm with Joe Brand’s Pregame Show. Then John Wiedeman with Troy Murray on the call at 6:00pm.