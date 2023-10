Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks’4-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the season opener. Joe and Troy Murray talk about the hardworking performance by the Hawks with a come-from-behind victory. Later on, hear some thoughts on the new lineup from callers,

The Blackhawks continue their road trip in Boston against the Bruins, Tomorrow October 11th. WGN Radio’s coverage begins at 6:00pm with Joe Brand’s Pregame show then John Wiedeman with Troy Murray on the call at 6:30pm.