Joe Brand breaks down the Blackhawks 3-2 win against the Colorado Avalanche. Joe and Troy along with Defenseman Seth Jones breakdown the victory. Later Joe takes some caller comments about the victory, and we hear from Head Coach Luke Richardson about the last few games.

The Blackhawks stay home for their next game Saturday January 14th with the Seattle Kraken. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 6:30pm with Joe Brand’s pregame show and then John Wiedeman with Caley Chelios have the call at 7:00pm.