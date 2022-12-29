Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks 3-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues. Joe and Cailey Chelios breakdown the Blackhawks 3-1 loss to the Blues with a focus on the goaltending. Later on, Joe fields a few caller questions about the upcoming NHL Draft and last we hear from Colby Cohen and his thoughts on Connor Bedard, the young Blackhawks prospect everybody is talking about.

The Blackhawks travel to Ohio to take Columbus Blue Jackets Saturday December 29th. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 11:30am with Joe Brand’s pregame show and then John Wiedeman with Caley Chelios on the call at Noon.