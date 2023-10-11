Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks’ 3-1 Loss against the Boston Bruins in the second game of the season. Joe and Troy Murray talk about the Hawks fighting until the end, as well as Connor Bedard’s first NHL goal. Later on we hear postgame sound from Connor Bedard and Joe takes a few callers’ opinions.

The Blackhawks continue their road trip in the great white north against the Montreal Canadians, Saturday October 14th. WGN Radio’s coverage begins at 5:30pm with Joe Brand’s Pregame show then John Wiedeman with Troy Murray on the call at 6:00pm.