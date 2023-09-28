Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks’ 2-1 overtime win against the St. Louis Blues. Joe and Troy Murray break down the first game of the preseason, as well as their opinions on the new drafts and how they performed tonight and we hear from winger Nick Lardis and some fans who called in to share their thoughts on the start of the season.

The Blackhawks go on the road to face the Minnesota Wild on Saturday September 30th. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 6:00pm with John Wiedeman with Troy Murray on the call.