Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks’ 4-1 loss to the Dallas Starts. Troy Murray and Joe talk about what went wrong during tonight’s game. Later on, hear postgame thoughts from head coach Luke Richardson, forward Tyler Johnson, and defensemen Alex Vlasic.

The Blackhawks hit the ice again Thursday March 30th at home against the St. Louis Blues. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 7:00 with Joe Brand’s pregame show and then John Wiedeman with Troy Murray at 7:30pm with the call.