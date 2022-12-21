Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks 4-2 loss to the Nashville Predators. Joe and Cailey Chelios breakdown the Blackhawks 4-2 loss to the Predators. Later on, Joe gives us a couple of the key highlights of the game, takes a caller’s opinion, and we hear some game thoughts from head coach Luke Richardson, defensemen Isaak Philips and Connor Murphy.

The Blackhawks remain at the United Center for their next game against the Columbus Blue Jackets Friday December 23rd. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 7pm with Joe Brand’s pregame show and then John Wiedeman with Caley Chelios on the call at 7:30pm.