Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks’ 3-1 loss against the Dallas Stars. For the third consecutive game, the Blackhawks only managed to score one goal through sixty minutes again (three goals in the past 3 games). Boris Katchouk gave the Hawks a 1-0 lead in the 2nd period but would end up surrendering three goals in the third period, dropping their third straight game. Defenseman Seth Jones returned to the lineup after missing the last 15 games due to a shoulder injury.

The Blackhawks return to home ice on Tuesday, January 16th, to face the San Jose Sharks. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 7:00 pm with Joe Brand’s Pregame Show, then John Wiedeman with Troy Murray on the call at 7:30 pm.