Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks 4-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets. Joe and Caley Chelios breakdown the loss and big plays of the game. Later, hear from Luke Richardson on his team’s energy and a big Jarred Tinordi

The Blackhawks are back in action Tuesday, February 14th to face the Montreal Canadiens. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 5:30pm with Joe Brand’s pregame show and then puck drop just after 6:00pm with John Wiedemen and Troy Murray.