Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks’ 5-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. Joe and Troy Murray talk about the Hawks’ home opener and Connor Bedard’s first home goal. Later on, hear from Bedard discussing his first game in the United Center.

The Blackhawks play host to the Boston Bruins on Tuesday, October 24. WGN Radio’s coverage begins at 7:00pm with Joe Brand’s Pregame Show then John Wiedeman with Troy Murray on the call at 7:30pm.