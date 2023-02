Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks 3-2 loss to the the Anaheim Ducks. Joe and Troy Murray breakdown the loss and big plays of the game. Later hear from left wing Jason Dickinson, center Tyler Johnson, and head coach Luke Richardson.

The Blackhawks are back at home Friday, February 10th to face the Arizona Coyotes. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 7:00pm with Joe Brand’s pregame show and then John Wideman with Caley Chelios on the call at 7:30pm.