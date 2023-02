Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks 4th straight win and 8th multi-goal come-from-behind win on the season. Joe and Troy Murray break down the comeback win and talk about the resiliency of this Hawks team. Later on, hear postgame thoughts from Patrick Kane.

The Blackhawks continue their road trip on Saturday February 25th to face the San Jose Sharks. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 8:30 pm with Joe Brand’s pregame show and then John Wiedeman with the call at 9:00 pm.