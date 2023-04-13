Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks’ 5-4 OT loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. This is the last time we will see Toews in a Hawks jersey. Joe, Troy, and John reminisce on the 16-year career Jonathan Toews has had as a Blackhawk.
