Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks 6-3 win against the Boston Bruins. Joe and Troy Murray break down another hard fought win by the unrelenting Hawks. Later on, hear postgame thoughts from forward MacKenzie Entwistle and a preview of the next game.

The Blackhawks go on the road Thursday, March 16th, to take on the Nashville Predators. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 6:30 pm with Joe Brand’s pregame show and then John Wiedeman with Troy Murray on the call at 7:00 pm.