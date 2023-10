Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks’ 3-0 loss to the Boston Bruins. Joe and Troy Murray talk about the Hawks’ performance in the losing effort and preview a rematch with the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Blackhawks hit the road again for a dance with the defending Stanley Cup Champions. WGN Radio’s coverage begins Friday at 4:30pm with Joe Brand’s Pregame Show then John Wiedeman with Troy Murray on the call at 5:00pm.