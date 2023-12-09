Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks’ 3-1 win against the St. Louis Blues. Joe is joined by Troy Murray and Jason Dickinson to discuss the positive takeaways from this homestand and the life that new players have been able to inject into the team. Joe also discusses the stellar play of Petr Mrazek so far this season, and what it means going forward.

The Blackhawks continue their homestand on Sunday, December 10th as they host the Washington Capitals. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 5:30 p.m. with Joe Brand’s Pregame Show, then John Wiedeman with Troy Murray on the call at 6:00 p.m.