Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks’ 5-3 loss to the St. Louis Blues. Troy Murray and Joe reflect on how the Hawks slow offensive start contributed to tonight’s loss. Later on, hear postgame thoughts from head coach Luke Richardson, forward Taylor Raddysh, Forward Austin Wagner, and forward Boris Katchouk.

The Blackhawks hit the the road Saturday, April 1st against the New Jersey Devils. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 6:30 with Joe Brand’s pregame show and then John Wiedeman with Troy Murray at 7:00pm with the call.