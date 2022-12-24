Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks 5-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets to end their 8 game losing streak. Joe and Caley Chelios are joined by Max Domi to get his thoughts on the win as the Hawks head into the holiday break. Later on, hear from The Captain Jonathan Toews, Goalie Alex Stalock, and Head Coach Luke Richardson.

The Blackhawks will head back out on the road on to face the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday December 27th. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 5:30pm with Joe Brand’s pregame show and then John Wiedeman with Caley Chelios on the call at 6pm.