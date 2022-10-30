Hear from Joe Brand as he recaps the Blackhawks 4-3 shootout loss to the Minnesota Wild. Caley Chelios joins the postgame show to talk about Max Domi standing up for his teammates and Joe gives a rundown of the game highlights. Later on, head coach Luke Richardson shares his thoughts on the team’s effort against Minnesota.

The Blackhawks return to the United Center Tuesday, November 1st to host the New York Islanders. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 7:00pm with Joe Brand’s pregame show and then John Wiedeman with Caley Chelios on the call at 7:30pm.