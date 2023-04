Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks’ 4-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild. Troy Murray joins Joe to break down the loss as well as an unexpected call during the game. Later on, hear postgame thoughts from head coach Luke Richardson, defenseman Connor Murphy, and left winger Anders Bjork.

The Blackhawks are away Tuesday, April 11th to face the Pittsburgh Penguins. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 6:00pm with Joe Brand’s pregame show and then John Wiedeman with Troy Murray on the call at 6:30pm.