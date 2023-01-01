Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks 5-2 loss to the San Jose Sharks. Joe and Caley Chelios talk about the momentum shift that lead to the Hawks’ loss despite the outstanding performance by special teams. Later on, hear game thoughts from right winger Patrick Kane, head coach Luke Richardson, and center Sam Lafferty.

The Blackhawks will be back at the United Center on Tuesday, January 3rd to host the Tampa Bay Lightning. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 7:00pm with Joe Brand’s pregame show and then John Wiedeman with Troy Murray on the call at 7:30pm.