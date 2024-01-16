Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks’ 2-1 first-time-this-season-shootout-win against the San Jose Sharks. To kick things off, Joe praises the top tier protection that goalie Petr Mrázek gave to the Hawks in net this evening. Also to mention Boris Katchouk’s phenomenal effort in the game-winning shootout goal. Joe works in a few callers with something to say about the team’s game this evening. Later on, we hear some postgame sound from the number one star of the game, goalie Petr Mrázek.

The Blackhawks hit the road again tomorrow to face the Buffalo Sabers. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 6:30 pm with Joe Brand’s Pregame Show then John Wiedeman with Troy Murray on the call at 7:00 pm.