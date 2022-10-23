Joe Brand details the Blackhawks 5-4 win over the Seattle Kraken at the United Center! Troy Murray discusses the Blackhawks’ third straight win despite early game difficulties and the culmination of the team’s new identity. Later, hear post game thoughts from Colin Blackwell and Head Coach Luke Richardson.

The Blackhawks return to the ice Tuesday evening with a match against the Florida Panthers. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 7pm with Joe Brand’s Pregame show and John Wiedeman with Troy Murray on the call at 7:30pm.