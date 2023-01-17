Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks 4-3 OT win against the Buffalo Sabres. Joe and Troy Murray talk about the coaching staff’s ability to read the team and the players ability to respond every game. Later on, hear postgame thoughts from players Tyler Johnson and game-winning defensemen Seth Jones.

The Blackhawks are on the road Thursday, January 19th to face the Philadelphia Flyers. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 5:30pm with Joe Brand’s pregame show and then John Wiedeman with Caley Chelios on the call at 6:00pm.