Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks’ 3-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Joe and Troy Murray talk about the Blackhawks’ goal-scoring chances late in the game and the depth of young players on the roster. Later on, hear from forwards Nick Foligno and Taylor Raddysh.

The Blackhawks are back in action on Wednesday, November 22, on the road against the Columbus Blue Jackets. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 5:30pm with Joe Brand’s Pregame Show then John Wiedeman with Troy Murray on the call at 6pm.