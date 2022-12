Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks’ 7-1 loss to the New York Rangers. Joe and Troy Murray break down what went wrong for the Hawks after a strong start to the 1st period. Later on, hear from Captain Jonathan Toews.

The Blackhawks will continue their homestand on Wednesday, December 21st against the Nashville Predators. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 7pm with Joe Brand’s pregame show and then puck drop at 7:30pm with John Weideman.