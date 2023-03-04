Andy Masur recaps the Blackhawks’ 3-1 loss to the Nashville Predators. Andy and Joe Brand talk about the fight from the Hawks in their first game since the trade deadline and they share what they expect from the team for the rest of the season. Later on, hear postgame thoughts from forward Lukas Reichel and head coach Luke Richardson.

The Blackhawks continue their homestand on Monday, March 6th to take on Alex DeBrincat and the Ottawa Senators. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 7:30pm with Kevin Powell’s pregame show and then John Wiedeman with Joe Brand on the call at 8:00pm.