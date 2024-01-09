Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks’ 2-1 loss against the Edmonton Oilers. To kick things off, Joe and Troy Murray talk about their thoughts on the solid forty minutes played by the Hawks, and a really great last push from the Hawks in the last twenty. Then Joe takes a few callers and lets them express their opinions, Chris Vosters pops in the booth to join Joe and give his take on this hard-fought loss against an impressive Oilers lineup.

The Blackhawks return on Tuesday, January 11th to face the Winnipeg Jets up in Canada. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 6:30 pm with Joe Brand’s Pregame Show then John Wiedeman with Troy Murray on the call at 7:00 pm.