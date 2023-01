Kevin Powell recaps the Blackhawks’ 7-3 loss in Edmonton. Kevin is joined by Troy Murray as they discuss the team’s lackluster effort in Alberta. Then the two go further into the hockey scene in Canada.

The Blackhawks will return after the All-Star break on February 7th as they host the Anaheim Ducks. WGN Radio’s coverage will begin at 7:00 p.m. The call of the action will be followed at 7:30 p.m.