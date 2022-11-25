Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawk 3-2 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens. Joe and Caley Chelios break down the determination the team had and their ability to battle back to a shootout. Later on, hear from Head Coach Luke Richardson as well as players Andreas Athanasiou and Caleb Jones.

The Blackhawks host the Winnipeg Jets at the United Center on Sunday, November 27th. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 5:30pm with Joe Brand’s pregame show and then John Wiedeman with Caley Chelios on the call at 6:00pm.