Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks’ OT win against the Maple Leafs. Joe and Troy Murray talk about how the Hawks created a come-from-behind win. Later on, hear from head coach Luke Richardson.

The Blackhawks return to the United Center on Sunday for a matinee game with the St. Louis Blues. WGN Radio’s coverage begins at 12:30p with Joe Brand’s Pregame Show then John Wiedeman with Troy Murray on the call at 1pm.