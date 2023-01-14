Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks 8-5 loss to the Seattle Kraken. Joe and Caley Chelios talk about Isaak Phillips first NHL goal and the teams continued ability to score regardless of the game situation. Later on, hear postgame thoughts from Captain Jonathan Toews and Head Coach Luke Richardson.

The Blackhawks home stretch continues at the United Center on Tuesday, January 17th to host the Buffalo Sabres. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 7:00pm with Joe Brand’s pregame show and then John Wiedeman with Troy Murray on the call at 7:30pm.