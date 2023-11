Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks’ 4-3 win against the Seattle Kraken. Joe is joined by Troy Murray to discuss the new-look Blackhawks and the midgame trade for Vancouver Canucks’ forward Anthony Beauvillier.

The Blackhawks hit the road again on Thursday, November 30 with a rivalry matchup against the Detroit Red Wings. WGN Radio’s coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. with Joe Brand’s Pregame Show, then John Wiedeman with Troy Murray on the call at 6:00 p.m.