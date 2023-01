Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks’ 2-1 loss against the Los Angeles Kings. Joe and Caley Chelios talk about a lackluster start and the upcoming Canada trip. Later on, hear postgame thoughts from Ian Mitchell, Connor Murphy, and Head Coach Luke Richardson.

The Blackhawks face the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night to start a three-game road trip in the Great North. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 8:30 p.m. with the pregame show and then Joe Brand and Troy Murray will have the call.