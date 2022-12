Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks 3-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets. Joe and Troy discuss the effort put forth by the Hawks as the shutout streak comes to an end. Later on, hear from defensemen Seth Jones and his thoughts on goalie Arvid Soderblom’s solid effort.

The Blackhawks will return to the United Center on Tuesday, December 13th against the Washington Capitals. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 7:30pm with Joe Brand’s pregame show and then John Wiedeman with Troy Murray on the call at 8:00pm.