Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks’ 2-1 loss against the Winnipeg Jets. To kick things off, Joe and Troy Murray talk about their thoughts on the surprising last minute loss from the Hawks. Joe gives his sincere thoughts on a well done performance by goaltender Petr Mrázek. Joe fields some thoughts from our callers and we hear some postgame sound from defenseman Connor Murphy and head coach Luke Richardson.

The Blackhawks return to the United Center on Saturday, January 13th to face the Dallas Stars. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 6:30 pm with Joe Brand’s Pregame Show then John Wiedeman with Troy Murray on the call at 7:00 pm.