Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks’ 2-1 OT win against the Jets. To kick things off, Joe and Troy Murray discuss how Pete Mrazek and Connor Bedard push the Hawks past the Jets.

The Blackhawks visit Dallas Friday December 29th to take on the Ducks. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 6:30pm with Joe Brand’s Pregame Show then John Wiedeman with Troy Murray on the call at 7:00pm.